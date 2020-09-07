11 favourite things people said about Neil Buchanan after it’s rumoured he’s actually Banksy

It’s not the most important … actually, it IS the most important story today – the rumours going round that Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan (you remember) is actually Banksy.

This may be the tweet that started it. He even had a proper theory and everything …

Just heard that it's rumoured Neil Buchanan is Banksy. If true, it's the funniest shit ever. Aintree's finest. He's a musician and art has followed in the cities of shows he's done allegedly. This is straight in the believe without question category . pic.twitter.com/LWU48wGekR — Scouseman (@ScouseMan_) September 4, 2020

… although this person was way ahead of everyone else.

Imagine if Banksy turned out to be Neil Buchanan from Art Attack. What a wild trip that would be. — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) September 7, 2019

Banksy’s, sorry, Buchanan’s people have denied it but that didn’t stop everyone talking about it, obviously.

So here are 11 of our favourite tweets about the Art Attack chap, not all of them related to his newly-revealed double life.

1.

The fact that there’s a huge rumour going round that Art Attack legend, Neil Buchanan, is actually Banksy is one of the only good things to have happened this year. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 7, 2020

2.

Neil Buchanan is NOT Banksy. Could Banksy use cardboard tubes from old toilet rolls and different coloured ping pong balls to make a trap so you could tell if anybody had been in your room while you’d been out? I think we know the answer to that. It’s ‘no’. #neilbuchanan — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 7, 2020

3.

Exactly what Banksy would say… pic.twitter.com/wZ9Xp4JUvq — DG (@_Dansson) September 7, 2020

4.

That Neil Buchanan rumour is just a ploy to distract people from discovering the REAL identity of Banksy: pic.twitter.com/GiDjBQUsGD — Jamie Walsh (@jimjamjamiew) September 7, 2020

5.

*Neil Buchanan on Art Attack* “Ok, to make this Egyptian mask you’ll need the following: – A Cereal Box.

– Paint.

– 4 toilet roll tubes.

– Scissors.

– Bag of cement.

– Gypsy tears.

– The gooch fur of a Wombat.

– White dog shit.

– Radium…… and of course

– PVA glue.” — Flanny. (@FlannyTweets) February 4, 2019

6.

"This IS Art Attack!" yells Neil Buchanan, throwing his arms open. The camera pulls out, above the trees, above the houses, further and further, past the stratosphere until eventually it stops, revealing Earth is the ultimate Art Attack and Neil Buchanan was God all along. — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) August 15, 2020

7.

New lockdown rules for England:

You can hunt Neil Buchanan from Art Attack but not Pat Sharp from Funhouse.

Mice can use cats as horses.

You can stay in a bungalow but only if it's haunted & you're the same height as Kylie Minogue.

Indoors is outdoors on Shrove Tuesday. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 11, 2020

8.

So today I found out that Neil Buchanan from Art Attack now performs in a metal band and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/gzQvxeJ5JN — Lucinda (@ellkay_) April 8, 2019

9.

Once when I was a waitress, Neil Buchanan from art attack asked me for another fork. I went and got him a fork. He said, 'thank you'. https://t.co/ajZ8Z5FBJD — Louise (@LouisePentland) May 15, 2020

10.

Hearing rumours that Banksy is really Tony Hart (who didn’t really die).

Huge if true. — Pete Newbon (@PeteNewbon) September 7, 2020

11.

JFK was assassinated 55 yrs ago today.

Here’s a true story.

A young black boy ran up to his car as it was driving through Dallas

“I want to be president one day” he said

JFK looked at him, smiled & replied

“Then make it happen” That young boy was Neil Buchanan from Art Attack — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 22, 2018

To conclude …

UPDATED 2020 CALENDAR: January: Coronavirus

February: Coronavirus

March: Coronavirus

April: Coronavirus

May: Coronavirus

June: Coronavirus

July: Everything is cake

August: Coronavirus

September: Neil Buchanan isn’t Banksy — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) September 7, 2020

