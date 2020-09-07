This little baker trying to eat every single ingredient is a funny, lovely watch
This video goes out to anyone who’s ever tried to bake a cake, or basically make anything, with a small child in the kitchen.
It’s very funny and – speaking entirely for ourselves but very possibly you too – entirely relatable.
IM CRYINGGGGG😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hI7HyhySi7
— s*ddest a*gel (@th3saddestangel) September 6, 2020
Brilliant.
I’ve seriously been in tears laughing at this for an hour lmaooooo
— s*ddest a*gel (@th3saddestangel) September 6, 2020
he reached for EVERY INGREDIENT€]*]>|*|€|*£|
— issi (@isabellaacoles) September 6, 2020
If you’ve had a rough time lately – watch this.
I dare you not to smile… https://t.co/CnaQ0fOXYk
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 6, 2020
Not everyone enjoyed it though.
why did this make me angry like i don’t have the patience for this at all 😭
— 4 the girls and the [email protected] (@chanelwh3re) September 6, 2020
Just most people.
I feel way better about everything. https://t.co/P1P6nv4VzH
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 7, 2020
Source @th3saddestangel H/T @jamieeast