This child trying to eat every single ingredient is a funny, lovely, infuriating watch

This video goes out to anyone who’s ever tried to bake a cake, or basically make anything, with a small child in the kitchen.

It’s very funny and – speaking entirely for ourselves but very possibly you too – entirely relatable.

Brilliant.

Not everyone enjoyed it though.

Just most people.

READ MORE

A cooking video with improved ingredient names

Source @th3saddestangel H/T @jamieeast