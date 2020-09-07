Australian TV just trolled the whole UK over hiring their former PM Tony Abbott

As you’ll have seen by now, the government has hired former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser despite complaints that his comments about women, LGBT people and climate change made him unsuitable for the job.

And here’s exactly what Australian TV made of that.

Top trolling! And entirely deserved, you might think.

Poor UK. That must sting. — Marcus Olofzon 🇸🇪 (@olofzonmarcus) September 6, 2020

It’s cool how we’re a massive laughing stock now, that’s always a great position to negotiate from. https://t.co/c0og4KviBi — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) September 7, 2020

Source @Haggis_UK