The UK’s chief negotiator warns the EU his team “won’t blink” – the only 5 reactions you need

Considering there’s an oven-ready deal just sitting in Boris Johnson‘s fridge – not on the shelf he sleeps on, obviously – there seems to be growing panic about achieving a deal before the UK’s negotiating period ends.

However, there was reassurance of a kind in the Mail on Sunday, courtesy of the UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost – not that one.


Via

“Warns” seems to be doing some heavy lifting in that headline.

Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

In conclusion.

READ MORE

Liz Truss doesn’t think the UK will be ready for Brexit – 9 unsurprised takedowns

Image Guillaume Périgois on Unsplash