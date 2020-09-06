The UK’s chief negotiator warns the EU his team “won’t blink” – the only 5 reactions you need

Considering there’s an oven-ready deal just sitting in Boris Johnson‘s fridge – not on the shelf he sleeps on, obviously – there seems to be growing panic about achieving a deal before the UK’s negotiating period ends.

However, there was reassurance of a kind in the Mail on Sunday, courtesy of the UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost – not that one.



“Warns” seems to be doing some heavy lifting in that headline.

TOMORROW: BLINK TO AVOID A NO DEAL BREXIT DURING A PANDEMIC, YOU SOCIOPATHIC, EGOCENTRIC CUNTS!#TomorrowsPapersToday #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/OePvlnQTt9 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) September 5, 2020

David Frost saying that no.10 “will not blink” in negotiations with the EU because the UK has now got everything it needs from Brexit: 29 lorry parks — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 6, 2020

Remember guys: having a government willing to put complete and utter ruination of the country on the table in negotiations is to our advantage. https://t.co/SqDmf0P6ey — Bentos 🎗 (@SilentBentos) September 5, 2020

"….and my Dad is bigger than yours, nah, nah."

Brexit is not only stupid, but very childish it seems. BBC News – Brexit: Negotiator David Frost says UK not scared of walking away https://t.co/dERsBAogHW — Steve Emm (@StevieEmmm) September 6, 2020

