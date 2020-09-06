The UK’s chief negotiator warns the EU his team “won’t blink” – the only 5 reactions you need
Considering there’s an oven-ready deal just sitting in Boris Johnson‘s fridge – not on the shelf he sleeps on, obviously – there seems to be growing panic about achieving a deal before the UK’s negotiating period ends.
However, there was reassurance of a kind in the Mail on Sunday, courtesy of the UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost – not that one.
“Warns” seems to be doing some heavy lifting in that headline.
Here’s what Twitter thought of it.
1.
TOMORROW: BLINK TO AVOID A NO DEAL BREXIT DURING A PANDEMIC, YOU SOCIOPATHIC, EGOCENTRIC CUNTS!#TomorrowsPapersToday #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/OePvlnQTt9
— The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) September 5, 2020
2.
David Frost saying that no.10 “will not blink” in negotiations with the EU because the UK has now got everything it needs from Brexit: 29 lorry parks
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 6, 2020
3.
— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) September 5, 2020
4.
Remember guys: having a government willing to put complete and utter ruination of the country on the table in negotiations is to our advantage. https://t.co/SqDmf0P6ey
— Bentos 🎗 (@SilentBentos) September 5, 2020
5.
"….and my Dad is bigger than yours, nah, nah."
Brexit is not only stupid, but very childish it seems.
BBC News – Brexit: Negotiator David Frost says UK not scared of walking away https://t.co/dERsBAogHW
— Steve Emm (@StevieEmmm) September 6, 2020
In conclusion.
— Peter Robson (@PeterRobson76) September 5, 2020
