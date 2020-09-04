This Sky News journalist had the perfect response after Dan Wootton trolled her for working from home

Dan Wootton – stick with us – used his latest Sun column to have a go at people who are still working from home because of the pandemic.

Specifically, he took aim at Sky News political editor Beth Rigby (we’ve read most of it so you don’t have to).

‘It was the moment I saw Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby broadcasting live from a living room on Tuesday, the day Parliament resumed, when I finally lost it. “Get back to bloody work, Beth,” I screamed internally.’

He said Rigby couldn’t possibly do her job properly ‘surrounded by Jo Malone candles while stroking the cat on a zoom call.’

And Rigby had the perfect response.

Boom.

Source @BethRigby Image screengrab H/T @peterwalker99