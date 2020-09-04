This Sky News journalist had the perfect response after Dan Wootton trolled her for working from home

Dan Wootton – stick with us – used his latest Sun column to have a go at people who are still working from home because of the pandemic.

Specifically, he took aim at Sky News political editor Beth Rigby (we’ve read most of it so you don’t have to).

‘It was the moment I saw Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby broadcasting live from a living room on Tuesday, the day Parliament resumed, when I finally lost it. “Get back to bloody work, Beth,” I screamed internally.’

He said Rigby couldn’t possibly do her job properly ‘surrounded by Jo Malone candles while stroking the cat on a zoom call.’

And Rigby had the perfect response.

Boom.

This manages to be both the most sanctimonious and badly-written column I’ve read in some time. Quite an achievement. And it failed to even check the basic fact that the hugely hard-working Beth Rigby was working from home as she was quarantined. pic.twitter.com/IIUwESLCbb — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) September 4, 2020

Come on Beth Rigby! Get back to the workplace and catch and spread Covid-19 like @danwootton did! pic.twitter.com/ysDYDVHafC — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) September 4, 2020

The article also features some notable sexist-journalese – “surrounded by Jo Malone candles while stroking the cat on a Zoom call”. Apparently, if it’s terrible to work from home, it’s even more of an offence doing so *as a well-paid woman*. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) September 4, 2020

The audacity of a working mum who has the temerity to want to care about her children and her job. Shame on you @BethRigby https://t.co/KdBJ85MVZN — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 4, 2020

READ MORE

Kay Burley’s takedown of Henry Bolton after he criticised her Matt Hancock interview was simply blistering

Source @BethRigby Image screengrab H/T @peterwalker99