The plot twist in this guy’s anti-face mask rant is breathtaking stuff

Just when you think this post about Covid-19 is going to go one way, it takes off in a different direction. A very different direction.

‘The US in a nutshell,’ said QueenlyWit who shared it on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘They had us in the first half.’ YourMom-MrsWu ‘I think some people’s brains are just flipped over to “Read Only” mode thus rendering them incapable of processing new information no matter how obvious or abundant.’ Wearing is Caring3 ‘To challenge and or change their views would destroy their world or pop their bubble if you will. So at this point it’s easier to keep living the lie than it is to face the truth.’ PhysicalGraffiti75

Source Reddit u/QueenlyWit