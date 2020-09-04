This shop had the perfect message for people who refuse to wear a mask

Most people, it seems, are putting on face masks when they are out and about in shops, just as common sense – and the government – requires it.

But a small but very vocal minority continue to refuse to take this basic precaution in these extraordinary times and this sandwich shop had a message for them.

Here are just two of the things people said about it after it went viral on Reddit.

‘That is the best, most level-headed sign I’ve seen lately on the issue: you have your rights, and so do we.’ jorsiem ‘The people that need to read this won’t have the attention span to do so. (But I hope they do and I hope it gets through to them).’ marcus-aurelius

Here are a few others that caught our attention, including this.

And this.

Oh, and this.

READ MORE

Simply 10 of the most brilliantly savage takedowns of ‘anti-maskers’

Source Reddit u/BC3613