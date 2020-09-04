Most honest (and entertaining) second hand car ad you’ll read this week

In the latest of an occasional series, ‘car ad of the week’, comes this cracker shared on Reddit by BigzJohnson27 who said: ‘Guy knows how to market’.

It’s brilliantly honest and basically just brilliant.

‘Does it come with Camry dents or do you have to make your own?’ PushTheButton_FranK

‘Mine’s a 95 I bought off a friend for 500. It has survived three deerstrikes and has 300k on it. AC blows cold, 28mpg, interior is pretty nice. Exterior looks like it was hit by a train.

‘People do NOT tailgate me. The vehicle looks like I’d brake check them for fun.

There is enormous freedom in driving a Hoopty Camry. ZERO FUCKS GIVEN!’ SwervingLemon