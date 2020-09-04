Mike Pence said Donald Trump’s ‘word is his bond’ – 7 favourite responses

Mike Pence has presumably got to know Donald Trump a little bit after serving as his vice president for the last four years, so who better to give an insight into what the real Trump is like, right?

VP Pence: "To know President Trump is to know someone who's word is his bond." pic.twitter.com/OCCAESnHS2 — The Recount (@therecount) September 3, 2020

Hmm. And it’s fair to say it’s a description that didn’t necessarily ring true with a lot of people. Here are our 7 favourite things people said in response.

This is a ridiculous statement. It would make more sense with a laugh track. https://t.co/oeeudGn8qe — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 3, 2020

Just ask his third wife. https://t.co/LHBDsDeXJk — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 3, 2020

It's the *very* deep breath before the hilariously obvious and insulting lie that makes this. https://t.co/Q2aeFUGk2a — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 3, 2020

Imagine if Pence really believed this. https://t.co/boKwSDcGiR — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 3, 2020

Pence says he doesn’t know President Trump. https://t.co/q9xw53rFRV — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) September 3, 2020

Imagine saying this with a straight face. https://t.co/TKsVsu8QD7 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 3, 2020

To conclude …

READ MORE

Mike Pence trolled Joe Biden and this perfect comeback was simply presidential

Source Twitter @therecount