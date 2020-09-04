Mike Pence said Donald Trump’s ‘word is his bond’ – 7 favourite responses
Mike Pence has presumably got to know Donald Trump a little bit after serving as his vice president for the last four years, so who better to give an insight into what the real Trump is like, right?
VP Pence: "To know President Trump is to know someone who's word is his bond." pic.twitter.com/OCCAESnHS2
— The Recount (@therecount) September 3, 2020
Hmm. And it’s fair to say it’s a description that didn’t necessarily ring true with a lot of people. Here are our 7 favourite things people said in response.
This is a ridiculous statement. It would make more sense with a laugh track. https://t.co/oeeudGn8qe
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 3, 2020
Just ask his third wife. https://t.co/LHBDsDeXJk
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 3, 2020
It's the *very* deep breath before the hilariously obvious and insulting lie that makes this. https://t.co/Q2aeFUGk2a
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 3, 2020
Imagine if Pence really believed this. https://t.co/boKwSDcGiR
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 3, 2020
Pence says he doesn’t know President Trump. https://t.co/q9xw53rFRV
— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) September 3, 2020
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/tRCMqPUDeF
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) September 4, 2020
Imagine saying this with a straight face. https://t.co/TKsVsu8QD7
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 3, 2020
To conclude …
Oh PLEASE!!! https://t.co/chQ93Clpui
— Jennifer Horn (@NHJennifer) September 4, 2020
