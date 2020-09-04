Facepalm of the week goes to this person who took issue with ‘sexuality/gender type flags’ as shared by charrlliee_ over on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘“Mom, dad, there’s something you should know about me. I don’t really know got to put it so I’ll just come out and say it. I’M WELSH!”’ OriginalGhostCookie ‘I thought I was a lesbian. But, maybe I’m just Welsh. How do I know for sure?’ wizardboxxx ‘It’s Adam and Eve not Adam and Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.’ dementian174 ‘Country or Sexuality flag, who cares. A dragon on a flag is badass.’ OnlyScott

READ MORE

Facepalm of the week (not this week, another one)

Source Reddit u/charrlliee_