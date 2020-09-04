Face mask of the week
We would very much like one of these, but we imagine it might be more trouble than it’s worth.
It’s a face mask designed by Austin Wolf-Sothern – @wolfsothern on Twitter – and, well, have a look at it for yourself.
Every time we go out – well, nearly every time – we see at least one person wearing a mask like this,
He only did it as a joke but it proved so popular you can now buy one for yourself (or a loved one).
https://t.co/czyQPMizSP
Ok, the Idiot NoseMask is now on sale. Threadless donates a portion of profits to MedShare, and I will be donating a portion of my personal profits to Disability Rights Fund and other charities. Varied skin tones in the works.
— Austin Wolf-Sothern (@wolfsothern) September 2, 2020
We’re with this person.
I highkey want this. It’s tacky and stupid, but so am I.
— Bruce at Denny’s (@Burnt_Britches) September 2, 2020
READ MORE
This shop had the perfect message for people who refuse to wear a mask
Source Twitter @wolfsothern H/T Reddit u/kevinowdziej