Face mask of the week

We would very much like one of these, but we imagine it might be more trouble than it’s worth.

It’s a face mask designed by Austin Wolf-Sothern – @wolfsothern on Twitter – and, well, have a look at it for yourself.

Every time we go out – well, nearly every time – we see at least one person wearing a mask like this,

He only did it as a joke but it proved so popular you can now buy one for yourself (or a loved one).

Ok, the Idiot NoseMask is now on sale. Threadless donates a portion of profits to MedShare, and I will be donating a portion of my personal profits to Disability Rights Fund and other charities. Varied skin tones in the works. — Austin Wolf-Sothern (@wolfsothern) September 2, 2020

We’re with this person.

I highkey want this. It’s tacky and stupid, but so am I. — Bruce at Denny’s (@Burnt_Britches) September 2, 2020

