Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Need five minutes in a covid-free joke zone? This is your lucky day – 25 of the funniest tweets the week has brought us, and not a mention of that c word.

1.

Five minutes. Just five minutes alone in a room with the inventor of the modern bicycle pump. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) September 2, 2020

2.

Sorry to do this, but here’s another miserable post. pic.twitter.com/jimU1TJgMx — Tony – Pod Guy – Groves (@Trickstersworld) August 29, 2020

3.

we put a man on the moon and yet we don’t have a smoke detector that will shut off when i yell “i am just cooking u fucking idiot” — tatum (@50FirstTates) August 31, 2020

4.

The abbreviations for teaspoon and tablespoon are too similar and NOBODY’S TALKING ABOUT IT!!!! — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) August 30, 2020

5.

Who decided to call it Frozen 2 instead of My So-Cold Life? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 30, 2020

6.

JK Rowling talking about the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. No-one’s milked a small wizard as much since Debbie Magee. — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) August 29, 2020

7.

September is spider month.

It’s when they all run about trying to fuck each other.

Your home is basically Ibiza for spiders — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 1, 2020

8.

Just got rejected from a writing job because I have too much experience. I’m so glad all that work I did ‘for the experience’ has paid off and I now have too much experience to do work. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 1, 2020

9.

At the end of Ratatouille, the food critic, Anton Ego, ends up funding a small bistro for Remy to cook in. The avg lifespan for a rat (ie THE HEAD CHEF) is 1.8 years. This is an absolute shit investment. — Das Skoogeth (@Skoog) September 1, 2020

10.

11.

I’ve just had the fright of my life. I’m sitting having a sandwich on a bench outside Boots and I suppose I was daydreaming a bit, but I was counting my legs and I thought I had 3. 😱 It took me a few seconds to realise the guy next to me had the same trousers and shoes as me. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) September 2, 2020

12.

This is what happens when you name a creature while you’re in a really echoey room. pic.twitter.com/z94G91qXje — T’Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) August 29, 2020

13.