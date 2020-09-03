“Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist” – 11 blistering takedowns of Matt Hancock’s response

People have been making comparisons after Matt Hancock seemed to excuse former Australian PM Tony Abbott‘s homophobia and misogyny on the grounds of his expertise in trade.

The controversial politician – the Australian one, that is – is in the running to become joint president of the UK Board of Trade, but Sky’s Kay Burley put it to the Health Secretary that the appointment might not be appropriate.

“Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist” Health Sec @MattHancock: “He’s also an expert on trade”#KayBurley JM pic.twitter.com/92IFWVcDYH — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020

Note the tacit agreement.

Kay Burley: “Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist” Health Secretary @MattHancock: “He’s also an expert on trade”. So the government admits Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist, it just doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/rEPlNiSUxH — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 3, 2020

It's the "also" that makes it https://t.co/niyCSZIeue — Andy Bruce (@BruceReuters) September 3, 2020

Here are a few more things people had to say about the shambolic interview.

1.

Even for Matt Hancock, this is excruciating. He is a jabbering mess https://t.co/N17obatctG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 3, 2020

2.

"Skeletor is a dangerous maniac hellbent on destruction and absolute power" Health Sec @matthancock: "He's also cool AF" https://t.co/AqEAGEJNmw — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 3, 2020

3.

“Fred West is a serial killer” Health Sec Matt Hancock:

“He’s also very good at patios” https://t.co/YTOoLCtpmW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 3, 2020

4.

Matt Hancock defending Tony Abbott “because he is an expert on trade” is fair enough if you consider that Harold Shipman “was a really good doctor” 😬 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 3, 2020

5.

The Kray Twins loved their old mum. https://t.co/HchiXWrUEz — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 3, 2020

6.

Hitler is a racist nationalist who’s demagogic leadership will m- Matt Hancock – But his coq au vin is divine. #KayBurley https://t.co/b2M2sD6wrh — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) September 3, 2020

7.

Very much of a fan of the way Matt Hancock pivots from ‘don’t worry about all the homophobia and misogyny’ to waffling about how he’s been too busy fucking up the Covid response to have anything to do with this and you should blame Liz and Boris.pic.twitter.com/AiX24bVfYH — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 3, 2020

8.

"Jimmy Saville was a paedophile"

Health Sec @MattHancock : "He's also an expert children's TV presenter" https://t.co/CQ4PqoyRWa — Rob Oehlers (@MacLarenlad) September 3, 2020

9.

10.

BREAKING: Johnson announces that if Biden wins in November, Trump will be joining his team as an equality and race relations advisor, joining Tony Abbott in his foreign top talent team. — Steve Jones 🇪🇺 (@antoniosteve) September 3, 2020

11.

I thought you guys had had enough of experts, Matty Boy. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 3, 2020

Journalist Ian Dunt provided the real punchline.

The punchline to this whole section is that Tony Abbott isn't even an expert on trade. https://t.co/gOAvKh6ODS — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 3, 2020

