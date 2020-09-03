Simply 7 very funny captions of this plane full of Donald Trump supporters

People have been busy putting captions to this picture of a plane full of Donald Trump supporters after ‘apologetic former Trump supporter’ @davidmweissman tweeted this.

Caption this. pic.twitter.com/1f4Cax0jFu — David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 2, 2020

The picture was originally taken in February but the captions are fresh out of the box. Here are our 9 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

Air Farce One — A.J. Kirsch ✊🏿🏳️‍🌈😷 (@AJKirsch) September 2, 2020

4.

5.

GET OUT https://t.co/GBgVvIy52q — viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) September 2, 2020

6.

American Scarelines — A.J. Kirsch ✊🏿🏳️‍🌈😷 (@AJKirsch) September 2, 2020

7.

Red Hate Society

Flying Kkkoach

You’ve Got Males

White Flight

Etc etc etc https://t.co/bjgC45YL49 — Erin Antifa Plane Ryan (@morninggloria) September 2, 2020

But this was surely the winner, from @HamillHimself.

Snakes On A Plane https://t.co/nvA7kJCDql — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 2, 2020

Boom.

Source @davidmweissman