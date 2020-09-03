Simply 7 very funny captions of this plane full of Donald Trump supporters
People have been busy putting captions to this picture of a plane full of Donald Trump supporters after ‘apologetic former Trump supporter’ @davidmweissman tweeted this.
Caption this. pic.twitter.com/1f4Cax0jFu
— David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 2, 2020
The picture was originally taken in February but the captions are fresh out of the box. Here are our 9 favourites.
1.
Con Air https://t.co/67iPRH2i7X
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 2, 2020
2.
Virgin Airlines https://t.co/RQxYndpTy1
— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 2, 2020
3.
Air Farce One
— A.J. Kirsch ✊🏿🏳️🌈😷 (@AJKirsch) September 2, 2020
4.
Frequent Liars. https://t.co/iPynuGi2Oe
— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 2, 2020
5.
GET OUT https://t.co/GBgVvIy52q
— viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) September 2, 2020
6.
American Scarelines
— A.J. Kirsch ✊🏿🏳️🌈😷 (@AJKirsch) September 2, 2020
7.
Red Hate Society
Flying Kkkoach
You’ve Got Males
White Flight
Etc etc etc https://t.co/bjgC45YL49
— Erin Antifa Plane Ryan (@morninggloria) September 2, 2020
But this was surely the winner, from @HamillHimself.
Snakes On A Plane https://t.co/nvA7kJCDql
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 2, 2020
Boom.
