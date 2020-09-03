These patriotic Facebookers’ comments about refuse collections are an absolute bin fire

Twitter user Gareth Dimelow spotted this load of rubbish on Facebook.

Never has the phrase “absolute bin fire” been more appropriate.

He shared a few more insights into the page’s focus.


The bin post clearly struck a chord, because it has been retweeted almost five thousand times since Tuesday.

Tweeters considered the reality of the issue.

The bizarre nostalgia baffled people.

It seems bin nostalgia had even swayed people in the Brexit vote.

At least they have their priorities straight, though. Right?

We’ll leave the last word to Gareth.

