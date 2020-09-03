These patriotic Facebookers’ comments about refuse collections are an absolute bin fire

Twitter user Gareth Dimelow spotted this load of rubbish on Facebook.

Convinced that Facebook will be the downfall of our species. pic.twitter.com/jRbGAI1HFx — Gareth Dimelow (@gdimelow) September 1, 2020

Never has the phrase “absolute bin fire” been more appropriate.

He shared a few more insights into the page’s focus.

Having investigated further, I’m concerned this supposedly patriotic page is secretly testing members for early stages of dementia. pic.twitter.com/PQJjsZ6nk5 — Gareth Dimelow (@gdimelow) September 1, 2020



The bin post clearly struck a chord, because it has been retweeted almost five thousand times since Tuesday.

Tweeters considered the reality of the issue.

Ahh, proper bin-men, securely employed by the council on a fair wage with a decent pension to look forward to. — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) September 1, 2020

And proper rusting bins with holes for the rats to get in and chew your rubbish. None of this plastic wheelie bin rubbish. — RF5 * (@RedFocus5) September 2, 2020

This makes me so angry. Wanting binmen to do their backs in for their pathetic revisionist history. Expect they want to get rid of the welfare state too so when the binmen can't work because of it their family are out on the streets. Just like the good old days!! — Sunshine on Leith (@SaintSo14) September 2, 2020

The bizarre nostalgia baffled people.

What's with conservative nutters and being anti-H&S? "Back in my day we suffered grievous bodily harm from our backbreaking labour and we liked it!!" — The Sauce Locator (@SourceLocator) September 2, 2020

It seems bin nostalgia had even swayed people in the Brexit vote.

A colleague told me his whole family voted for Brexit because “the EU forced his dad to have a plastic wheelie bin rather than his beloved steel bin”. He’s an IT Professional. — ⁉️ (@_tillyflip_) September 2, 2020

At least they have their priorities straight, though. Right?

what are the Brits mad at today? oh the invention of wheels — garry (@repeattofade) September 2, 2020

We’ll leave the last word to Gareth.

Ironically, all the posts that aren't Enid and Harold trying to remember shit, are all bad news stories about neglected kids, murders, and other disasters. Makes me wonder what it is that makes them so proud of being British. I'd be fucking depressed. — Gareth Dimelow (@gdimelow) September 2, 2020

