This Dettol ad wildly overestimated people’s love for the office – 7 perfect takedowns

An advert on the London Underground about the joys of going back to the office went wildly viral today.

Despite what many people thought, it’s not a message from the government encouraging people to stop working from home and get back to their workplace, but an ad for Dettol.

(via @helloalegria)

And it’s fair to say it got a response – a big response – just not always the one they might have been hoping for.

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Turns out it’s one of a series of ads by Dettol, including this abomination.

Then again, if all publicity’s good publicity, then Dettol just cleaned up. Maybe?

