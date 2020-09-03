Boris Johnson’s LinkedIn work history missed off his sackings – 9 fired up reactions

In a bid to help businesses keep up to date, apparently, the Prime Minister has joined LinkedIn, and in the best tradition of the Curriculum Vitae, he’s neglected to list those jobs from which he was sacked.

This is how he shared the development.

Throughout the pandemic, so many businesses have done amazing work to support their staff and their community. And we’re going to do right by them too. Follow my LinkedIn page for updates on the latest guidance and support for businesses.

https://t.co/TBqGHzS6v6 pic.twitter.com/seV1Ke8QRA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 1, 2020

And here’s what his work history looks like.

Twitter responded very much as you’d expect, with some noticing his omissions.

1.

Boris Johnson has left jobs he got sacked from off his new LinkedIn profile

I wonder why? — THE BLACK SALTIRE#FBSI (@80_mcswan) September 1, 2020

2.

Would also appear that @BorisJohnson LinkedIn profile has clumsily‘omitted’ the period when he ‘worked’, for @thetimes newspaper… before he was sacked for ‘fabricating’ stories… I’m sure this is merely an ‘oversight’ … pic.twitter.com/9AWh8dSR5M — David (@DavidLaPew) September 1, 2020

3.

Why the doctored work history on LinkedIn, Boris? — Greg #3.5% (@UKRegulator) September 1, 2020

There were other reactions…

4.

Must be fake. It says being PM is ‘full time’. pic.twitter.com/QOuom0t0cz — Andy Sawers (@mr_numbers) September 1, 2020

5.

Pro tip: if you join or suddenly start updating your LinkedIn just before bonus or salary review time it sends a nice signal to your boss/HR that you’re looking around. https://t.co/wKp6rmnC3g — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) September 1, 2020

6.

A No. 10 spokeman just said Johnson is joining LinkedIn to engage with business as the economy recovers :)))) No wonder UK businesses are on their knees. Praying that Boris finds another job, I imagine. — Mandoline 🌿 (@Mandoline_Blue) September 1, 2020

7.

Thought it was a website for people interested in working. https://t.co/q4sWsutWJC — Nick Worrall (@heathensquirrel) September 1, 2020

8.

Boris has joined LinkedIn apparently. How long before he posts that picture of a bloke with a rock on his back holding on to the woman dangling off a cliff ? — London Money (@LondonMoneyFS) September 1, 2020

9.

If it’s as good as the rest of your advice I think I’ll swerve it thanks my silver spooned friend. You’ll probably change tack in a week anyway — Rob West (@RobWest83977579) September 1, 2020

The Political Rants was even more succinct about Johnson’s career.

Boris’s entire career in a nutshell 👇 pic.twitter.com/TYGFh8GIpw — The Political Rants (@vinod_d007) September 1, 2020

