Our top 10 favourite funny and bizarre sentences that haven’t been written before (NSFW)

The subReddit r/BrandNewSentence allows people to share sentences they feel certain must be unique in the history of the written word, such as “Arguing grammar and semantics with someone with a loaded butt.”, which was shared by u/xhamsterinmybutthole, who is clearly obsessed with butts.

We’ve picked 10 favourites, but we highly recommend you go on a deep dive in the forum, because it’s a treasure trove.

1. Endangered eels are getting high off cocaine that’s being flushed into the rivers of Britain.



2. Gun Jesus did thus proveth the truth of the Calico’s reliability…



3. A priest doing an online auction of a lasagna while swinging on a hammock



4. What is a sauce but slime with a purpose?



5. Imagine peeing like a well done Chinese teapot



6. Scientists politely remind monster world that ethical screams are ready to go whenever



7. My restrained laughter was causing a lung vacuum.



8. I made a catapult to launch marshmallows. Thanks, Leonardo Da Vinci!”



9. An alligator with a crab hat, Or a crab warrior using an albino crocodile as his trusty steed



10. Cotton Candy Piss-Mop Spaghetti



BONUS: A rural Japanese town under siege by monkeys is defended by three elderly women armed with airguns who call themselves the “Monkey Busters”.



