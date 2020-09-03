A customer help account asked Irvine Welsh not to swear and it didn’t end well

A very funny play in three acts, after Irvine Welsh took to Twitter to complain about his utility supplier.

And you have to admire Sara from Shell Energy’s Twitter account for her response, shared by @Oldfirmfacts1 on Twitter.

That, or she hadn’t heard of the Trainspotting author.

She has now.

“Those details got withheld, and no chap leaves here till we find out what chap did it” pic.twitter.com/QxYEHkNxq2 — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) January 20, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 18 times Irvine Welsh was brilliant (and brilliantly NSFW) on Twitter

Source @Oldfirmfacts1 Image screengrab