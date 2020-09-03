21 hilarious takedowns of Donald Trump’s bizarre soup rant

We already brought you some bemused reactions to Donald Trump’s insistence that protesters are using “bags of soup” as weapons, but since that post was published, there’ve been so many more funny reactions that we couldn’t resist bringing you an update.

Rex Chapman brought the clip to a wider audience with an impossible challenge.

Watch this without laughing. It’s not possible. He’s the President of the Untied States of America… pic.twitter.com/UofWPJLiju — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 1, 2020

Twitter stepped up – and these were the funniest soup jokes we spotted.

1.

"We came with bullet proof vests, helmets, visors, knee and elbow pads, shields, rubber bullet guns, flash bangs, and tear gas. We had the trucks and the helicopters. We had the training. We had the numbers. And them? Well, they came with bags of soup. We didn't stand a chance." — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 2, 2020

2.

"Say hello to my little tin of Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup!" pic.twitter.com/1Jx1JpS5xv — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 2, 2020

3.

“THEY HAVE THESE CANS… AND THEY SQUEEZE THEM AND SPINACH COMES OUT! AND THE SPINACH MAKES THEM STRONG! LIKE BATTLESHIPS! AND THEN THEY… THEY PUNCH! PEOPLE GO FLYING! I HEARD IT FROM A GUY. BIG. IN THE MILITARY. NAVY. TEARS IN HIS EYES. NAME WAS BLUTO.” https://t.co/6pqGLMBkT3 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 1, 2020

4.

Ban soup, not guns. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 2, 2020

5.

Go to sleep, everything normal, wake up and the world’s biggest arms manufacturer is Heinz soup https://t.co/FMJG9Vv8yv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 2, 2020

6.

Here’s that plane full of anarchists, looters and rioters on their way to attack the police with their soup! pic.twitter.com/imUK5M9qPr — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 2, 2020

7.

ow, she’s a soup… houuuuse. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 2, 2020

8.

Administration insiders are buying up Cup-O-Noodles stock right now. https://t.co/Wwlf0rF59j — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 1, 2020

9.

I have taken,

The bag of soup,

That you were probably saving,

For dinner. Forgive me,

I had to throw it,

At a cop. I chose soup,

Instead of a brick,

So that if I get caught,

I can say,

This is just soup for my family. — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) September 1, 2020

10.

Cans of soup have been used as weapons for many years. During WWII, Hitler would tell his troops to throw them over the bunker on the count of three, or in German "Heinz, zwei, drei…" — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) September 2, 2020

11.