A Taylor Swift/WAP mash-up was so good that even Cardi-B commented

TikToker Niamh Adkins joined in with the trend of mashing up other people’s songs with the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit, ‘WAP’.

Taylor Swift lookalike, Niamh, started off with the singer-songwriter’s ‘You Belong With Me’ before blending in the sexually charged rap.

Here’s how that looked.

@niamhadkins

you belong with me looks different here ##lmao ##taylorswift

♬ you belong with me x wap – heyimjoshlol

She looks pretty pleased with herself – as well she might because most of us would need an ambulance on standby for that routine.

Taylor Swift fan @repslover13 shared the clip on Twitter.

Niamh’s smooth moves went down a storm.

Then this happened.

Twitter lost its mind.

Of course, the last word must go to Niamh.

None of us did, Niamh. None of us did.

