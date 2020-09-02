A Taylor Swift/WAP mash-up was so good that even Cardi-B commented
TikToker Niamh Adkins joined in with the trend of mashing up other people’s songs with the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit, ‘WAP’.
Taylor Swift lookalike, Niamh, started off with the singer-songwriter’s ‘You Belong With Me’ before blending in the sexually charged rap.
Here’s how that looked.
@niamhadkins
you belong with me looks different here ##lmao ##taylorswift
She looks pretty pleased with herself – as well she might because most of us would need an ambulance on standby for that routine.
Taylor Swift fan @repslover13 shared the clip on Twitter.
well that was unexpected pic.twitter.com/HoZz1ae2fn
— lover • folklore (@repslover13) August 29, 2020
Niamh’s smooth moves went down a storm.
LMFAO https://t.co/jiy82muGZT
— Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) August 31, 2020
Taylor watching this: pic.twitter.com/GDMzFWMXRj
— Ash (@ash8tman) August 31, 2020
Then this happened.
I ain’t saw that coming https://t.co/idurLgrvBC
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 31, 2020
Twitter lost its mind.
BYEEEE SCREAMING
— «» (@bloodyforswift) August 31, 2020
me neither
— bel rodrigues (@belrodrigues) August 31, 2020
OMG CARDI
— lover • folklore (@repslover13) August 31, 2020
Of course, the last word must go to Niamh.
Cardi B has seen me do the thing omg I didn’t see THAT coming https://t.co/YARSB1YReS
— NiamhAdkins (@NiamhAdkins) August 31, 2020
None of us did, Niamh. None of us did.
READ MORE
Russell Brand mansplained Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP – 12 stunning takedowns
Source Niamh Adkins Image Niamh Adkins