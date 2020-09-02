A Taylor Swift/WAP mash-up was so good that even Cardi-B commented

TikToker Niamh Adkins joined in with the trend of mashing up other people’s songs with the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit, ‘WAP’.

Taylor Swift lookalike, Niamh, started off with the singer-songwriter’s ‘You Belong With Me’ before blending in the sexually charged rap.

Here’s how that looked.

She looks pretty pleased with herself – as well she might because most of us would need an ambulance on standby for that routine.

Taylor Swift fan @repslover13 shared the clip on Twitter.

well that was unexpected pic.twitter.com/HoZz1ae2fn — lover • folklore (@repslover13) August 29, 2020

Niamh’s smooth moves went down a storm.

Then this happened.

I ain’t saw that coming https://t.co/idurLgrvBC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 31, 2020

Twitter lost its mind.

BYEEEE SCREAMING — «» (@bloodyforswift) August 31, 2020

me neither — bel rodrigues (@belrodrigues) August 31, 2020

OMG CARDI — lover • folklore (@repslover13) August 31, 2020

Of course, the last word must go to Niamh.

Cardi B has seen me do the thing omg I didn’t see THAT coming https://t.co/YARSB1YReS — NiamhAdkins (@NiamhAdkins) August 31, 2020

None of us did, Niamh. None of us did.

