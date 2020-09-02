People love the change Sam Neill asked was made to the Australian flag in Event Horizon

If we needed one more reason to love Sam Neill then today we got it, after someone called @Jayfuz on Twitter shared this new fact he learned about the great man.

Specifically, about the costume he was given to wear in 1997 sci-fi horror movie, Event Horizon.

Today I learnt: For the Sci-Fi Horror film 'Event Horizon' Sam Neill requested that the Australian flag on his character's uniform remove the Union Flag from the corner & for it to be replacedwith the Aboriginal flag, the way he thought it should look in 2047. pic.twitter.com/S9L83aQKic — Jay | Y Ci Mawr ~ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Jayfuz) September 1, 2020

Neill, who was born in Northern Ireland and lives in New Zealand (and also has a home in Sydney, apparently) then confirmed it.

This is indeed so. And I wouldn't do it any differently today . https://t.co/sz1guYVlM1 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 2, 2020

And it’s fair to say people loved it. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

And that is why you’re a legend — dughall (@Dughalllaing) September 2, 2020

You dropped this 👑 — Ian (@currentlyian) September 2, 2020

TBH, the Union is unlikely to last the decade so you’ve probably predicted it pretty accurately. 🤪 — Paul Malyon #RejoinEU (@PaulMalyon) September 2, 2020

Big respect for you mate. I wish that was our flag to be honest — CptPotatoAim 🇦🇺 🇹🇭 #BLM (@Aviationlrd) September 2, 2020

But if Neill has correctly predicted what the Australian flag will look like in 2047 – we’ll be sure to update this story when we get there – his co-star Joely Richardson’s costume hasn’t faired quite so well.

Richardson’s British character Kathleen Quinlan wears a flight suit with a European flag, not the Union Flag. Maybe they’ll be another referendum before then, around the same time that scientists discover a parallel dimension where faster-than-light travel is possible.

To conclude …

….I did not know the internet loved Sam Neill this much — Jay | Y Ci Mawr ~ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Jayfuz) September 1, 2020

READ MORE

Sam Neill’s quarantine updates have made us love him even more

Source @Jayfuz @TwoPaddocks