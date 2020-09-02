People love the change Sam Neill asked was made to the Australian flag in Event Horizon

If we needed one more reason to love Sam Neill then today we got it, after someone called @Jayfuz on Twitter shared this new fact he learned about the great man.

Specifically, about the costume he was given to wear in 1997 sci-fi horror movie, Event Horizon.

Neill, who was born in Northern Ireland and lives in New Zealand (and also has a home in Sydney, apparently) then confirmed it.

And it’s fair to say people loved it. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

But if Neill has correctly predicted what the Australian flag will look like in 2047 – we’ll be sure to update this story when we get there – his co-star Joely Richardson’s costume hasn’t faired quite so well.

Richardson’s British character Kathleen Quinlan wears a flight suit with a European flag, not the Union Flag. Maybe they’ll be another referendum before then, around the same time that scientists discover a parallel dimension where faster-than-light travel is possible.

To conclude …

Source @Jayfuz @TwoPaddocks