People reckon this is the worst question ever asked at PMQs

There have been a fair few questions asked at Prime Minister’s Questions over the years and to be honest we haven’t had a chance to look at them all.

But TV critic and broadcaster Toby Earle – @TobyonTV on Twitter – reckons this is the worst question ever asked at PMQs and it’s pretty hard to beat.

It’s the Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd, a chap called James Davies and, well, over to PMQs.

This is it, this is the worst question ever asked at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/as7n6fhCUw — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 2, 2020

Judging by the response to Toby’s tweet, it looks like he nailed it.

The basic annual salary of a Member of Parliament in the House of Commons is £81,932, as of April 2020. Excellent value. — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) September 2, 2020

Decent intro trailer for the new series "I'm his constituent, get me out of here!" though… — Steve Jones 🇪🇺 (@antoniosteve) September 2, 2020

I'm surprised he was able to speak so clearly with his nose up the PM's arse. — Oonagh (@Okeating) September 2, 2020

Still, he managed to get on ITV News.

