People reckon this is the worst question ever asked at PMQs
There have been a fair few questions asked at Prime Minister’s Questions over the years and to be honest we haven’t had a chance to look at them all.
But TV critic and broadcaster Toby Earle – @TobyonTV on Twitter – reckons this is the worst question ever asked at PMQs and it’s pretty hard to beat.
It’s the Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd, a chap called James Davies and, well, over to PMQs.
This is it, this is the worst question ever asked at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/as7n6fhCUw
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 2, 2020
Judging by the response to Toby’s tweet, it looks like he nailed it.
The basic annual salary of a Member of Parliament in the House of Commons is £81,932, as of April 2020. Excellent value.
— Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) September 2, 2020
Decent intro trailer for the new series "I'm his constituent, get me out of here!" though…
— Steve Jones 🇪🇺 (@antoniosteve) September 2, 2020
I'm surprised he was able to speak so clearly with his nose up the PM's arse.
— Oonagh (@Okeating) September 2, 2020
Still, he managed to get on ITV News.
Follow @TobyonTV on Twitter here!
READ MORE
Jeremy Hunt said people miss the ‘fizz and excitement’ of the workplace – 7 favourite comebacks
Source Twitter @TobyonTV Images ITV News screen grabs