People reckon this is the worst question ever asked at PMQs

There have been a fair few questions asked at Prime Minister’s Questions over the years and to be honest we haven’t had a chance to look at them all.

But TV critic and broadcaster Toby Earle – @TobyonTV on Twitter – reckons this is the worst question ever asked at PMQs and it’s pretty hard to beat.

It’s the Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd, a chap called James Davies and, well, over to PMQs.

Judging by the response to Toby’s tweet, it looks like he nailed it.

Still, he managed to get on ITV News.

Source Twitter @TobyonTV Images ITV News screen grabs