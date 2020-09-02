One woman’s lunches are the toast of the art world – literally

A human resources business partner who works at the University of Portsmouth has been recreating popular works of art using the medium of …toast.

Caroline Barnes’ first piece, Edvard Munch’s The Scream, was created in frustration after her planned trip to North America fell foul of the lockdown, and the artwork got such a good reaction that she kept producing more.

Caroline told Portsmouth’s local paper, The News, that she has been sure to make the finished piece edible – after all, it wouldn’t be right to waste food.

Here are some more of her creations – or should that be crustations? Maybe not.

1. Fall of Icarus by Henri Matisse

2. Head of a Woman in a Hat by Pablo Picasso

3. Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh

4. Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannas Vermeer

5. Three Girls on the Jetty by Edvard Munch

6. Self Portrait with Braid by Frida Kahlo

7. Snow Falling in the Lane by Edvard Munch

8. American Gothic by Grant Wood

9. The Fairytale Forest by Edvard Munch

It seems very apt that several of Caroline’s food “paintings” should be inspired by a man named Munch. (No need to @ us about the pronunciation – we know.)

Perhaps she may one day find the time to make da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

READ MORE

People have been recreating works of art with things in their homes – our 15 favourites

Source The News Image Caroline Barnes via The News