Jeremy Hunt said people working from home miss the ‘fizz and excitement’ of the workplace – 7 favourite comebacks

Former health secretary and erstwhile Tory leader wannabe Jeremy Hunt has been on Sky News telling Kay Burley he expects people to want to go back to their workplace very soon.

Not because they miss the rubbish train services or traffic congestion or anything like that, obviously. It’s because they miss the ‘fizz and excitement’ of the workplace.

Come again?

"There's only so long you can work remotely before you lose the fizz and excitement that you get in a good workplace." Former health secretary @Jeremy_Hunt says he expects people will want to get back into the workplace soon. Follow live: https://t.co/x8VV2dHyIQ #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/kxFOHjDpYE — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 2, 2020

And it prompted quite a lot of comment on Twitter, as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

1.

Hunt owns an office building in Hammersmith https://t.co/Zst11an5in — black lives matter (@jrc1921) September 2, 2020

2.

The worst job I ever had was working for this man, and the fizz and excitement didn't make it to lunchtime on the first day https://t.co/VWnSlPzSOd — Jonn Elledge returns (@JonnElledge) September 2, 2020

3.

"good weekend?"

"yeah not bad, you?"

"yeah not bad"

"anything planned for next weekend?'

"not really, you?"

"not really"

"kids ok?"

"yeah not bad, yours?"

"yeah not bad" https://t.co/8el9Ip1cRN — joe (@mutablejoe) September 2, 2020

4.

You can tell these people have never worked a normal job once in their lives. https://t.co/8siju8NUSU — Sinan Kose (@TheSinanKose) September 2, 2020

5.

I have been freelancing for twelve years and I have never for one moment thought "what a shame I'm missing out on all the fizz and excitement of the office" https://t.co/DKDPvd88aR — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) September 2, 2020

6.

The immense fizz and excitement of playing Candy Crush on the toilet for 45 minutes until it's time to go for a Tesco meal deal https://t.co/pxGHCHoPTh — Francisco Garcia (@Ffranciscodgf) September 2, 2020

7.

Horse shit. I've done some of my best work sat in my pants listening to Squarepusher at full blast and drinking Brooklyn lager. And I can crack one out whenever I want. https://t.co/nh5EB291EU — Jim'll Paint It (@Jimllpaintit) September 2, 2020

And also this.

tell you what I do miss the adrenaline rush of being in a office and being asked if I have time for a quick chat by a superior with no context — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 2, 2020

