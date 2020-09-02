Jeremy Hunt said people working from home miss the ‘fizz and excitement’ of the workplace – 7 favourite comebacks

Former health secretary and erstwhile Tory leader wannabe Jeremy Hunt has been on Sky News telling Kay Burley he expects people to want to go back to their workplace very soon.

Not because they miss the rubbish train services or traffic congestion or anything like that, obviously. It’s because they miss the ‘fizz and excitement’ of the workplace.

Come again?

And it prompted quite a lot of comment on Twitter, as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And also this.

READ MORE

The Daily Mail really, really wants everyone back at their workplace – only 3 responses you need

Source @SkyNews