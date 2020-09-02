The only 5 reactions you need to Donald Trump insisting protesters are throwing bags of soup

The Washington Post’s data reporter, Christopher Ingraham, shared a snippet he’d noticed on the White House briefings archive, and it’s quite something.

I somehow missed the President's extended monologue last month on the use of soup as a deadly protest weapon. "Big bags of soup." https://t.co/f5Tpsk7D9u pic.twitter.com/sCjGDzbWzv — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) September 1, 2020

OMFG big bags of soup https://t.co/11r5AOEwon — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 1, 2020

Even better, Acyn Torabi dug out the video of Trump’s soup rant.

Trump in July: And you have people coming over with bags of soup and the anarchists… start throwing it at our cops… And if it hits you, that’s worse than a brick because that’s got force… And when they get caught, they say, “No, this is just soup for my family.” pic.twitter.com/xs9tcY9aA5 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

“And then they have cans of soup. Soup.

And they throw the cans of soup.

That’s better than a brick because you can’t throw a brick; it’s too heavy. But a can of soup, you can really put some power into that, right?”

So …a brick’s too heavy, but a can is better anyway because it has force. Okay.

from Confused GIFs via Gfycat

These five reactions say everything that needs to be said.

1.

Video game company: "So you have an idea to pitch us?"

Me: https://t.co/btwdxzj7xg — Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) September 1, 2020

2.

"if bag of soup hits you, that’s worse than a brick because that’s got force" donald j. trump, professor of physic at trump university — machine gun funk🇺🇸 (@4thpage) September 1, 2020

3.

Been a while since trig but I believe force=mass(soup)/pie So worse than bricks. It's just good math. https://t.co/JDHJ9QXaG0 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) September 1, 2020

4.

Sticks and stones may break my bones but alphabetical soup will kill me. pic.twitter.com/KQt0xsy37I — McTraMAMA (@mcTrace17) September 1, 2020

5.

The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a bag of soup is a good guy with a bag of soup https://t.co/ZFoUAJXavh — dismantle the mpd (@anamariecox) September 1, 2020

You know what this means, don’t you?

Soups of Mass Destruction — Foil Hat (@foiltophat) September 1, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump was fact checked by CNN and it’s simply magnificent

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab, @callemac on Unsplash