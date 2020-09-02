People have been coming up with classic album names for this picture of Donald Trump – 13 favourites
Over on Twitter @Will_Bunch had a picture – and a challenge – for his followers.
Name this classic album cover pic.twitter.com/UEicoiAxTf
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) September 1, 2020
And the suggestions came thick and fast. Here are our favourites.
1.
Dark Side of the Goon
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 1, 2020
2.
Appetite for Destruction
— jimmy craig (@threepeaksexp) September 1, 2020
3.
Robber Soul
— David M Wesolowski (@DMWesolowski) September 1, 2020
4.
— Ben Buehler (@sourcerolls) September 1, 2020
5.
Exile On Blame Street
— Wayne Kroger (@Wek1958) September 1, 2020
6.
I was thinking Exiled from Sane Street.
— Kathleen Murphy (@ktmurph1) September 2, 2020
7.
hopefully no one has beaten me to this pic.twitter.com/9FSAjjAHWh
— Eric (@Apt104) September 1, 2020
8.
Magical Misery Tour
— Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) September 1, 2020
9.
Wake Me Up When November Ends
— Emily Andras (@emtothea) September 1, 2020
10.
Also These Boots are made for Walking. Look at the heel on those suckers.
— ᗩᗷᗷY ᒪ ᗰOᖇᒪᗴY 😷🚨🏴 (@lobylyn) September 1, 2020
11.
Wish You Weren’t Here
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) September 1, 2020
12.
Another Dick In The Wall
— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) September 1, 2020
13.
Crisis? What Crisis? pic.twitter.com/JuntnA6BY1
— percyhoward (@percyhoward_) September 1, 2020
To conclude …
The Trump presidency in one image. https://t.co/gpn4U6mbua
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 1, 2020
Source Twitter @Will_Bunch