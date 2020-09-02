People have been coming up with classic album names for this picture of Donald Trump – 13 favourites

Over on Twitter @Will_Bunch had a picture – and a challenge – for his followers.

Name this classic album cover pic.twitter.com/UEicoiAxTf — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) September 1, 2020

And the suggestions came thick and fast. Here are our favourites.

1.

Dark Side of the Goon — JRehling (@JRehling) September 1, 2020

2.

Appetite for Destruction — jimmy craig (@threepeaksexp) September 1, 2020

3.

Robber Soul — David M Wesolowski (@DMWesolowski) September 1, 2020

4.

5.

Exile On Blame Street — Wayne Kroger (@Wek1958) September 1, 2020

6.

I was thinking Exiled from Sane Street. — Kathleen Murphy (@ktmurph1) September 2, 2020

7.

hopefully no one has beaten me to this pic.twitter.com/9FSAjjAHWh — Eric (@Apt104) September 1, 2020

8.

Magical Misery Tour — Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) September 1, 2020

9.

Wake Me Up When November Ends — Emily Andras (@emtothea) September 1, 2020

10.

Also These Boots are made for Walking. Look at the heel on those suckers. — ᗩᗷᗷY ᒪ ᗰOᖇᒪᗴY 😷🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lobylyn) September 1, 2020

11.

Wish You Weren’t Here — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) September 1, 2020

12.

Another Dick In The Wall — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) September 1, 2020

13.

To conclude …

The Trump presidency in one image. https://t.co/gpn4U6mbua — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 1, 2020

READ MORE

The only 5 reactions you need to Donald Trump insisting protesters are throwing bags of soup

Source Twitter @Will_Bunch