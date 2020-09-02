This comment on some wedding photos is our Misunderstanding of the Week

We loved this misunderstanding on a heartwarming post about a wedding in Australia.

Let’s take a closer look.

Wtf same, I was like “wtf, why its illegal to have a dog as a flower girl”, then went to the comments and got it lol

jabr7

Same here. Planning on having our dog as our flower girl September 2021 soooo was pretty worried about violating the law lol.

EnormousPornis

As Redditor DrLawyerPI pointed out.

It’s amazing that millennials and zoomers are so fucking awesome that two ladies finding love and getting married doesn’t even register on our “things that might be illegal” radar, to the point of being confused by this post. Love is just love to us.

N.B. Doesn’t apply if you’ve been forced to wait to get married because homophobia is a thing – with or without the super cute dog flower girl.

It’s still our favourite misunderstanding.

