Chadwick Boseman’s hilarious SNL takedown of Karens has gone viral again

A sketch featuring Chadwick Boseman ripping Karens on Saturday Night Live has gone viral all over again.

Since his death from colon cancer at the age of 43 at the weekend, people have been sharing clips, stories and tributes, but one video in particular has gone viral, more than two years after it was first aired.

As King T’Challa, he nailed this takedown of Karens, long before they’d boomed under pandemic conditions.

“I sense that this white woman does not season her food. And if she does, it is only with a tiny pinch of salt, and no paprika. And she will probably add something unnecessary… like raisins.”

The sketch shows Chadwick could smash comedy out of the park, just as he did with drama and action.

It really took off when shared by writer Andy Isaac, who accurately described it as “freaking legendary”.

Chadwick Boseman's SNL sketch about Karen and her potato salad was freaking legendary. Dammit. pic.twitter.com/HAyBiaivMU — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) August 29, 2020

It currently has almost 12 million views and 100,000 retweets, as well as picking up comments like these along the way.

How can you not love this? Also dig the shout-out to Karen before she went mainstream https://t.co/V1fXHxGjp9 — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) August 29, 2020

Absolutely hilarious. And now beautiful. https://t.co/g4nwUKFimq — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) August 29, 2020

Epic. And before EVERYTHING was "Karen." https://t.co/jUcoU8S4Zp — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) August 29, 2020

However, as Erik Williams observed …

Now that is funny 🙂 it just makes the hurt of losing him worse — Erik Williams (@Photosbyerik) August 29, 2020

You can watch the full sketch here and it’s well worth it.

