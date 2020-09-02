We asked you for right-wing sitcoms and you didn’t disappoint – 15 funny favourites

With the BBC’s new Director General apparently out to cull some of the left-wing comedy from the schedule, and intending to balance it out with more right-wing comedy, Twitter had a lot of thoughts on the issue.

If you think there are no right wing voices on BBC comedy, have I got news for you… pic.twitter.com/Dxr8lmhP8v — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 1, 2020

This is right wing comedy. https://t.co/TFAOlEMVSv — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 1, 2020

“Hello, and welcome to Right Wing Comedy on BBC2. On tonight’s show: • an impersonation of a gay man being all camp and shit

• blackface

• other assorted racisms

• purple-faced boomers shouting ‘snowflake’

• the ‘I identify as…’ section, with some deeply unoriginal cunt.” — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 1, 2020

We wondered whether the new comedy might include sitcoms, and if so, what would they be like, so we put this challenge to you.

The new DG of the BBC has promised to introduce more right-wing comedy, so we want #RightWingSitcom ideas.

Here's ours – show us yours. #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/ts9J7G4l9u — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 1, 2020

As always, you stepped up, and these were our favourite suggestions.

White Lives Adder https://t.co/W3IXu5BCI2 — Paul Regan (@sherbetsaucers) September 1, 2020

On The Sides of Buses — stuartprovan (@stuartprovan) September 1, 2020

