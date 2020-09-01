17 funny things you can say during sex and at IKEA
People have been pondering one of the great questions of life …
What’s something you can say during sex and at IKEA?
— Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) August 31, 2020
Kayla had a suggestion.
I need better instructions.
— Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) August 31, 2020
Twitter stepped up to respond to the poser, and these were the best answers we saw.
1.
Well, this is a waste of a Saturday.
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 31, 2020
2.
"Look Wayne, you've been coming here for years, how can you still not find your way to the entrance?" https://t.co/vmQ4LP5qrt
— helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 31, 2020
3.
Do we really need all these tea lights? https://t.co/OBRNXJhbU2
— KJL (@kerryjeanlister) August 31, 2020
4.
Will this get through the back passage without scraping the walls ? https://t.co/M37ecL4J2s
— James (@jimstephenwall) August 31, 2020
5.
Are we doing this the right way round? https://t.co/HcmQeJ5jBL
— Amy Voce (@amyvoce) August 31, 2020
6.
Where are the kids? https://t.co/AHBa6kpp8d
— Alan (@OMGitsagirl2015) August 31, 2020
7.
the map is really helpful https://t.co/rjIPf5oRRS
— The Briny Feminist 🖤 • 🏳️🌈⚓ #BLM (@brinyfeminist) August 31, 2020
8.
Maybe it works better for Swedish people. https://t.co/Gzz8ciQ8ct
— Bryan Miller (@realbryanmiller) August 31, 2020
9.
"Look Dave, we both know you'll give up half way through and I'll end up doing it myself"
— The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) August 31, 2020