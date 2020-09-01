17 funny things you can say during sex and at IKEA

People have been pondering one of the great questions of life …

What’s something you can say during sex and at IKEA? — Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) August 31, 2020

Kayla had a suggestion.

I need better instructions. — Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) August 31, 2020

Twitter stepped up to respond to the poser, and these were the best answers we saw.

Well, this is a waste of a Saturday. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 31, 2020

"Look Wayne, you've been coming here for years, how can you still not find your way to the entrance?" https://t.co/vmQ4LP5qrt — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 31, 2020

Do we really need all these tea lights? https://t.co/OBRNXJhbU2 — KJL (@kerryjeanlister) August 31, 2020

Will this get through the back passage without scraping the walls ? https://t.co/M37ecL4J2s — James (@jimstephenwall) August 31, 2020

Are we doing this the right way round? https://t.co/HcmQeJ5jBL — Amy Voce (@amyvoce) August 31, 2020

the map is really helpful https://t.co/rjIPf5oRRS — The Briny Feminist 🖤 • 🏳️‍🌈⚓ #BLM (@brinyfeminist) August 31, 2020

Maybe it works better for Swedish people. https://t.co/Gzz8ciQ8ct — Bryan Miller (@realbryanmiller) August 31, 2020

