Pierre the lonely Penguin watching Pingu gets you right in the feels

Rockhopper penguins are sociable creatures, and when a young Rockhopper named Pierre washed up in South Australia, far from his usual habitat in the Indian Ocean, he was both in bad condition and far from others of his kind.

Perth Zoo couldn’t put the little chap in with the other penguins because his feathers are in a bad state, rendering him not waterproof, so they made him a pen of his own with plenty to entertain him, but he was still lonely.

Cue the wonder of videos. Pierre watches both live footage of other penguins …and Pingu.

Perth Zoo’s Danielle Henry told Radio 1 Newsbeat that Pierre probably doesn’t know Pingu is supposed to be a penguin.

“He’s just responding to the colour and the movement.

From his behaviour we can tell he’s enjoying it.

He’s vocalising really well. And that’s exactly what we wanted him to do.”

When he’s well enough to travel, Pierre will be heading off to join a colony of Rockhoppers in another zoo, where he can tell them all about Pingu.

There’s only one thing to say about that.

NOOT!

via Gfycat

Source Newsbeat