People selling mirrors is a weird little internet subgenre – 17 perfect examples

The main problem with selling a mirror online is that it’s pretty difficult to get a decent photo without the reflection being a distraction.

The people selling these mirrors, featured on the subreddit r/Mirrorsforsale, either didn’t solve that problem or did it in weird and wonderful ways.

1. Nice nipple shot


2. If the crouch doesn’t sell it, the description will


3. Embrace the awkward


4. Dog included?


5. Woman for scale


6. Mucha lucha


7. We’re thankful they aimed low


8. Nothing shows off a mirror like a dog’s arse


9. Didn’t tidy the room but at least he cleaned the mirror …oh!


