People selling mirrors is a weird little internet subgenre – 17 perfect examples

The main problem with selling a mirror online is that it’s pretty difficult to get a decent photo without the reflection being a distraction.

The people selling these mirrors, featured on the subreddit r/Mirrorsforsale, either didn’t solve that problem or did it in weird and wonderful ways.

1. Nice nipple shot



Via

2. If the crouch doesn’t sell it, the description will



Via

3. Embrace the awkward



Via

4. Dog included?



Via

5. Woman for scale



Via

6. Mucha lucha



Via

7. We’re thankful they aimed low



Via

8. Nothing shows off a mirror like a dog’s arse



Via

9. Didn’t tidy the room but at least he cleaned the mirror …oh!



Via