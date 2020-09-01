Jemaine Clement’s two-word takedown of Sarah Sanders wins comeback of the day

Comeback of the day goes to Jemaine Clement who was moved to respond after Sarah Sanders – remember her? – weighed in on the US presidential elections.

And as two-word takedowns go, it’s a winner.

Succinct and to the point.

Reminded us of when he did this.

This was pretty good too.

READ MORE

Armando Iannucci shared the time he did a set entirely of Tory MPs’ jokes and it’s excruciatingly funny

Source @AJemaineClement