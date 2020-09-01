Jemaine Clement’s two-word takedown of Sarah Sanders wins comeback of the day

Comeback of the day goes to Jemaine Clement who was moved to respond after Sarah Sanders – remember her? – weighed in on the US presidential elections.

Sarah Sanders says Joe Biden's energy policies will "destroy everything" done by Trump https://t.co/nINivrmW9G — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 1, 2020

And as two-word takedowns go, it’s a winner.

Succinct and to the point.

Reminded us of when he did this.

Because I wanted to see what it was like to be John Meffen. https://t.co/egSsALe1bP — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 25, 2017

This was pretty good too.

Steve, go to Venus and take a big deep breath. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 19, 2019

