Jemaine Clement’s two-word takedown of Sarah Sanders wins comeback of the day
Comeback of the day goes to Jemaine Clement who was moved to respond after Sarah Sanders – remember her? – weighed in on the US presidential elections.
Sarah Sanders says Joe Biden's energy policies will "destroy everything" done by Trump https://t.co/nINivrmW9G
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 1, 2020
And as two-word takedowns go, it’s a winner.
Best ad. https://t.co/gpuFhwcAa8
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 1, 2020
Succinct and to the point.
Reminded us of when he did this.
Because I wanted to see what it was like to be John Meffen. https://t.co/egSsALe1bP
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 25, 2017
This was pretty good too.
Steve, go to Venus and take a big deep breath.
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 19, 2019
