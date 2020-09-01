Dominic Cummings went back to work in a suit – 9 perfectly-tailored takedowns

The government went back to work today and that included Dominic Cummings, who turned up to Downing Street in a suit.

New term, new uniform? A rare sight – Dominic Cummings in a suit… pic.twitter.com/Fyv21qJ71L — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) September 1, 2020

It’s fair to say it wasn’t his usual style, although ‘style’ might be overdoing it, obviously.

It prompted no end of comment, of which these are our favourites.

1.

If there's no rightwing comedy, then why is Dom turning up to work dressed as Harry Hill? https://t.co/jHha8U5whO — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) September 1, 2020

2.

Must be off to a funeral https://t.co/D7e3PTsz2A — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) September 1, 2020

3.

Aww – he got his glow-up! Hope to see a montage of it on the Downing Street account later. Until then I’ve got one message for the M&S that refused to serve the man in the inside-out tracksuit last week. Big mistake. Huge! https://t.co/8DJ0bOm8sb — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) September 1, 2020

4.

No 10 'nudge unit' latest: Dominic Cummings wearing a suit persuades millions of workers to return to the office. Oh… https://t.co/kd256XrCNj — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 1, 2020

5.

The polls have gone to shit, Dom. Get yourself a fucking suit, walk in with a colleague, look chatty and reasonable. https://t.co/Lfv7cI0sXr — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) September 1, 2020

6.

when your probation officer tells you to wear something smart to court pic.twitter.com/uPPGPHfMsU — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 1, 2020

7.

So Cummings' operation was … to remove the beanie-hat? https://t.co/RL5ncsBRHz — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 1, 2020

8.

In his head he hears the Reservoir Dogs soundtrack, while he looks like a villain from the Beethoven films pic.twitter.com/AeLyZB4Mac — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 1, 2020

9.

I would tweet something about Dom's new suit. But to be honest, it just feels like shooting fish in apparel. https://t.co/wBYJRHxH8O — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) September 1, 2020

Source @DanielHewittITV