Channel 4 showed an erect penis and people took the mickey – 11 favourite reactions
Huddersfield photographic artist Ajamu X usually documents the experiences of the black LGBT community through his work.
In a new Channel 4 documentary – Me & My Penis – which was broadcast on bank holiday Monday, well after the watershed, he investigated masculinity.
In a bold British first, the programme contains images of erect penises.
Channel 4 to show erect penis in UK broadcasting first https://t.co/wEmUf0hiAj
— The Independent (@Independent) August 31, 2020
Of course, the announcement was something of a gift to Twitter.
1.
The Network Premiere of Shaft: https://t.co/o5nwnpN2zD
— Craig Mac Ádaidh (@Craigadd) August 31, 2020
2.
Its a competitive format and this will be the final. The semis come first. https://t.co/jx9LYnUOgG
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) August 31, 2020
3.
It's not really a broadcasting first the BBC have been hiring Farage for ages now https://t.co/VQSJtW3iGp
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 31, 2020
4.
And everyone said buying a 3D TV wasn't worth it. https://t.co/48yC6mUNSl
— Louise Stewart (@LouiseStewart) August 31, 2020
5.
How does Piers Morgan keep getting work https://t.co/bpY9pAEFe3
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 31, 2020
6.
I hope this isn't during Paddington 2 https://t.co/oTwN5H1TtW
— Jamie (@jtlovell1979) August 31, 2020
7.
"The Johnson Show". https://t.co/n6E2MdpxXS
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 31, 2020
8.
Its been a hard road to get here. People may get teste. It takes huge balls to do this and the ratings may shaft. It could be a cock up, or the bells may ring. Who knows? Either way, its views in the bag. Penis. https://t.co/Sqd70eqUWw
— Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) August 31, 2020
9.
The Irish for an erection is adharc… not to be confused with radharc, which can mean a spectacle to behold. https://t.co/77NldRaNsK
— The Irish For 🕯️💀🕯️ (@theirishfor) August 31, 2020
10.
PM Question Time returns? https://t.co/W5CPjKbuRH
— Mao'lana Spits (@antifatwa) August 31, 2020
11.
It’s just a video of Andrew Neil standing up https://t.co/17I2T90DA1
— Joe Hullait (@joehullait) August 31, 2020
Last, but by no means least – Max defined the new genre.
Cockumentary https://t.co/BwslV3ARdR
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 31, 2020
There was stiff competition, but that’s got to be the winning comment.
