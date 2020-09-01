Channel 4 showed an erect penis and people took the mickey – 11 favourite reactions

Huddersfield photographic artist Ajamu X usually documents the experiences of the black LGBT community through his work.

In a new Channel 4 documentary – Me & My Penis – which was broadcast on bank holiday Monday, well after the watershed, he investigated masculinity.

In a bold British first, the programme contains images of erect penises.

Channel 4 to show erect penis in UK broadcasting first https://t.co/wEmUf0hiAj — The Independent (@Independent) August 31, 2020

Of course, the announcement was something of a gift to Twitter.

1.

The Network Premiere of Shaft: https://t.co/o5nwnpN2zD — Craig Mac Ádaidh (@Craigadd) August 31, 2020

2.

Its a competitive format and this will be the final. The semis come first. https://t.co/jx9LYnUOgG — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) August 31, 2020

3.

It's not really a broadcasting first the BBC have been hiring Farage for ages now https://t.co/VQSJtW3iGp — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 31, 2020

4.

And everyone said buying a 3D TV wasn't worth it. https://t.co/48yC6mUNSl — Louise Stewart (@LouiseStewart) August 31, 2020

5.

How does Piers Morgan keep getting work https://t.co/bpY9pAEFe3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 31, 2020

6.

I hope this isn't during Paddington 2 https://t.co/oTwN5H1TtW — Jamie (@jtlovell1979) August 31, 2020

7.

8.

Its been a hard road to get here. People may get teste. It takes huge balls to do this and the ratings may shaft. It could be a cock up, or the bells may ring. Who knows? Either way, its views in the bag. Penis. https://t.co/Sqd70eqUWw — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) August 31, 2020

9.

The Irish for an erection is adharc… not to be confused with radharc, which can mean a spectacle to behold. https://t.co/77NldRaNsK — The Irish For 🕯️💀🕯️ (@theirishfor) August 31, 2020

10.

11.

It’s just a video of Andrew Neil standing up https://t.co/17I2T90DA1 — Joe Hullait (@joehullait) August 31, 2020

Last, but by no means least – Max defined the new genre.

There was stiff competition, but that’s got to be the winning comment.

Source Independent Image @charlesdeluvio on Unsplash