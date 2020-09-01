People have been cracking jokes about these Battle of Britain Memorial sausages – 9 absolute bangers

“What would be a fitting tribute to the heroes of an epic battle?” you might ask. A statue, perhaps? A plaque? A garden dedicated to their memory?

How about …sausages?

Saw this on Facebook yesterday and I would be very happy if someone could explain what is going on here pic.twitter.com/oNrfWXxA9m — Tits McGee (@Scientits) August 31, 2020

Julian Parker found this information.

A 2017 prize winner according to the National Pig Association … pic.twitter.com/mYOlYGpd1U — Julian Parker (@jhjparker) August 31, 2020

Supreme sausages, eh? That wasn’t the assessment of Twitter. These were our favourite funny reactions.

1.

This November my poppy will be made from sausage meat out of respect for our fallen cumberlands — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 31, 2020

2.

When I saw this picture I nearly spat out my Franco Prussian War burger…. https://t.co/DMt2tZoDqM — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) August 31, 2020

3.

What a touching tribute to the fallen https://t.co/mKokx5bqSv — Nick Toovey (@OneTooves) August 31, 2020

4.

Am I too late to say that I’ve had them before and they were horrible and I wonder if they’re made out of whale meat again? — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 31, 2020

5.

6.

7.

Screenshot with permission from @Simon_Pegg because these are very good pic.twitter.com/YwEO6qHLfk — Tits McGee (@Scientits) August 31, 2020

8.

I didn't think anything could put me off sausages, but… https://t.co/333uzxk9Yd — Held der Arbeit (@HeldinEU) August 31, 2020

9.

Once again the omnivores are not ok https://t.co/LwF3puzwOq — Nylow 🌱🌱🌱 (@NyLow9) August 31, 2020

Finally …somebody had to say it.

This has to be one of the wurst commemorative ideas I've ever heard. https://t.co/x6TRHlijRO — Starjammer (@StarjammerSkies) August 31, 2020

