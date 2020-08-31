Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be this person (look up!)

We’ve had the occasional disaster in the kitchen (CSI: Bake Off springs to mind) but we’ve never had one quite like this.

It’s a picture from last year that people have been sharing all over again because, well, have a look for yourself.

‘So my tenant has had some issues with his nutri bullet this morning,’ said @katierobson4 over on Twitter and she’s not kidding.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Not everyone clocked it at first glance.

READ MORE

If you’re having a bad day – spare a moment for this woman

Source Twitter @katierobson4