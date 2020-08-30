Elon Musk putting an implant into a pig’s brain is peak 2020 – 9 sty-lish reactions

On Friday evening, Elon Musk unveiled his Neuralink, effectively a FitBit that is implanted into the brain. He demonstrated it via a pig, named Gertrude, which had apparently been fitted with the device.

It made a lot more sense of this tweet:

The Big Bang started very, very smōl https://t.co/XVvcuALZ2o pic.twitter.com/8R92iEXVvN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2020

Twitter reacted very much as you might expect.

Bill Gates: "We need vaccines" Everyone: "Oh hell no, you are going to put microchips to control us" Elon Musk: "I'm literally going to implant a computer in your brain" Everyone: "Such innovation, can't wait!" https://t.co/YsRULVg3Kn — Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) August 29, 2020

I have a name https://t.co/kvt5QdunWP — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 29, 2020

Wow and it looks so much like Elon Musk https://t.co/n3FhWSoKR7 — Jason Acab Katzenstein (@JasonAdamK) August 29, 2020

Black Mirror has gone very 2020. 😳https://t.co/h35EBOgLbW — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 29, 2020

volunteering to be lobotomized by elon musk so he can afford a second island — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2020

PorkNet due to become self aware at 2:14 a.m., EDT, on August 29, 2027. https://t.co/st6UY6CMJa — Tuppence Pennyapple III (@fabulucy) August 29, 2020

Pig unveils mad short-arsed twat with a chip on his shoulder. #Elon_Musk Elon Musk https://t.co/RNvTQOySpD — Jim Royle (@JimRoyleForPM) August 29, 2020

Elon Musk after implanting the Neuralink chip into Grimes pic.twitter.com/0L7376vLxa — Strat (@LaidbackStrat) August 29, 2020

One tweeter thought they could guess where Musk got his inspiration.

“……..PIGS WITH MICROCHIPS IN THEIR BRAIN” pic.twitter.com/KolJpTcEC9 — mnrrntt2 and 40 others (@mnrrntt) August 29, 2020

While Guardian Technology writer, Alex Hern wondered whether some wool might have been pulled over people’s eyes.

I appreciate the note of skepticism in our write-up of Musk's presentation here. He is not a reliable source for claims about himself or his own abilities, and coverage should acknowledge that: https://t.co/bSsY9AaWhp — alex hern (@alexhern) August 29, 2020

Either way, you can watch a supercut of the presentation here, if you fancy it.

