Elon Musk putting an implant into a pig’s brain is peak 2020 – 9 sty-lish reactions
On Friday evening, Elon Musk unveiled his Neuralink, effectively a FitBit that is implanted into the brain. He demonstrated it via a pig, named Gertrude, which had apparently been fitted with the device.
It made a lot more sense of this tweet:
The Big Bang started very, very smōl https://t.co/XVvcuALZ2o pic.twitter.com/8R92iEXVvN
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2020
Twitter reacted very much as you might expect.
1.
Bill Gates: "We need vaccines"
Everyone: "Oh hell no, you are going to put microchips to control us"
Elon Musk: "I'm literally going to implant a computer in your brain"
Everyone: "Such innovation, can't wait!" https://t.co/YsRULVg3Kn
— Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) August 29, 2020
2.
I have a name https://t.co/kvt5QdunWP
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 29, 2020
3.
https://t.co/V6DJqUe25X pic.twitter.com/EJ7JnTU5Oy
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) August 29, 2020
4.
Wow and it looks so much like Elon Musk https://t.co/n3FhWSoKR7
— Jason Acab Katzenstein (@JasonAdamK) August 29, 2020
5.
Black Mirror has gone very 2020. 😳https://t.co/h35EBOgLbW
— helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 29, 2020
6.
volunteering to be lobotomized by elon musk so he can afford a second island
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2020
7.
PorkNet due to become self aware at 2:14 a.m., EDT, on August 29, 2027. https://t.co/st6UY6CMJa
— Tuppence Pennyapple III (@fabulucy) August 29, 2020
8.
Pig unveils mad short-arsed twat with a chip on his shoulder. #Elon_Musk Elon Musk https://t.co/RNvTQOySpD
— Jim Royle (@JimRoyleForPM) August 29, 2020
9.
Elon Musk after implanting the Neuralink chip into Grimes pic.twitter.com/0L7376vLxa
— Strat (@LaidbackStrat) August 29, 2020
One tweeter thought they could guess where Musk got his inspiration.
“……..PIGS WITH MICROCHIPS IN THEIR BRAIN” pic.twitter.com/KolJpTcEC9
— mnrrntt2 and 40 others (@mnrrntt) August 29, 2020
While Guardian Technology writer, Alex Hern wondered whether some wool might have been pulled over people’s eyes.
I appreciate the note of skepticism in our write-up of Musk's presentation here. He is not a reliable source for claims about himself or his own abilities, and coverage should acknowledge that: https://t.co/bSsY9AaWhp
— alex hern (@alexhern) August 29, 2020
Either way, you can watch a supercut of the presentation here, if you fancy it.
READ MORE
Elon Musk showing off his ridiculous cybertruck’s ‘unbreakable glass’ is today’s best thing