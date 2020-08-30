Elon Musk putting an implant into a pig’s brain is peak 2020 – 9 sty-lish reactions

On Friday evening, Elon Musk unveiled his Neuralink, effectively a FitBit that is implanted into the brain. He demonstrated it via a pig, named Gertrude, which had apparently been fitted with the device.

It made a lot more sense of this tweet:

Twitter reacted very much as you might expect.

One tweeter thought they could guess where Musk got his inspiration.

While Guardian Technology writer, Alex Hern wondered whether some wool might have been pulled over people’s eyes.

Either way, you can watch a supercut of the presentation here, if you fancy it.

