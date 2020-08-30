This video of Chadwick Boseman surprising fans speaks volumes about the tragically lost star

The talented actor and producer, star of Marvel’s Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, has tragically died at the age of 43, four years after receiving a diagnosis of bowel cancer.

Tributes flooded in from those who knew him and admirers alike.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many. And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Back in 2018, shortly after the release of Black Panther, in which Chadwick brought to life the superhero and king, T’Challa – the Black Panther – he surprised fans who thought they were recording messages to tell him how much the film – and his portrayal – meant to them.

It’s five and a half minutes of pure joy and a fitting tribute to a man who genuinely cared about people.

READ MORE

The poster for Marvel’s Black Panther resulted in this great pun

Image The Tonight Show screebgrab