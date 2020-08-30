This video of Chadwick Boseman surprising fans speaks volumes about the tragically lost star

The talented actor and producer, star of Marvel’s Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, has tragically died at the age of 43, four years after receiving a diagnosis of bowel cancer.

Tributes flooded in from those who knew him and admirers alike.

Back in 2018, shortly after the release of Black Panther, in which Chadwick brought to life the superhero and king, T’Challa – the Black Panther – he surprised fans who thought they were recording messages to tell him how much the film – and his portrayal – meant to them.

It’s five and a half minutes of pure joy and a fitting tribute to a man who genuinely cared about people.

Image The Tonight Show screebgrab