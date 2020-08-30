There was an attempt to prove that masks don’t work – it failed

Some anti-maskers argue that wearing a face covering is against their civil liberties and others can cite highly suspect studies that “prove” masks cause respiratory problems.

This guy, however, simply argued that they don’t work – and to demonstrate it, he attempted to blow out a candle through a mask.

As someone remarked in TikTok user @just_jay28‘s clip, “How’d that go for ya, dumbass?

These three updates tell the backstory, which is pretty much what you would have guessed.

The epic fail turned up on Twitter – as these things tend to do.

In conclusion …

There’s only one word for that …

