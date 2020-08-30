There was an attempt to prove that masks don’t work – it failed
Some anti-maskers argue that wearing a face covering is against their civil liberties and others can cite highly suspect studies that “prove” masks cause respiratory problems.
This guy, however, simply argued that they don’t work – and to demonstrate it, he attempted to blow out a candle through a mask.
As someone remarked in TikTok user @just_jay28‘s clip, “How’d that go for ya, dumbass?”
These three updates tell the backstory, which is pretty much what you would have guessed.
The epic fail turned up on Twitter – as these things tend to do.
I can’t stand stupid people…shut up and #WearAMask! pic.twitter.com/lSWe0IAJJD
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) August 29, 2020
Best thing I’ve seen all week.
Georgia.
Wear a mask… pic.twitter.com/hcjKKFou6P
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 29, 2020
SCIENCE! https://t.co/FiKbXp7WT6
— Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) August 29, 2020
In conclusion …
The candle is brighter than he is. https://t.co/3bbEzdnSWZ
— Kelijah Amir (@KPnDC) August 29, 2020
There’s only one word for that …
