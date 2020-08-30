12 scathing takedowns of the anti-masker “Freedom Rally” in London

If you had “Thousands of people squashing into Trafalgar Square to protest against a second wave of coronavirus” on your 2020 bingo card, tick that bad boy off now, because that’s what happened on Saturday.

More than 10,000 COVID conspiracy theorists gather in London: Huge crowd of anti-vaxxers led by David Icke gather to argue that virus is a lie spread in secret global plot organised by Bill Gates https://t.co/BGLJNZfTEy via @MailOnline — Katie Feehan (@KatieFee452) August 29, 2020

If you also had “British Union of Fascists openly carrying their flags in London”, we should probably track down whoever wrote the bingo card and ask them for next week’s lottery numbers.

Someone waving the British Union of Fascists flag at Trafalgar Square https://t.co/ewBdTH0DsT — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 29, 2020

In the meantime, here’s Twitter’s damning indictment of the protest.

1.

If you're wondering how stupid Britain is right now, a group of people who refuse to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are gathering in trafalgar square to protest a second wave of coronavirus — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 29, 2020

2.

People in pandemic films:

*takes sensible precautions not to become infected* People in real life:

“Just heading to pack myself into Trafalgar Square to march for my right to spread around a disease with hundreds of other germ-riddled virus deniers, see you later diabetic gran” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 29, 2020

3.

People really be saying "oh so BLM is ok but anti-mask protests in Trafalgar Square aren't?" Yes. One group is out there saying end racial violence, the other is putting 100,000s of lives at risk because they don't like wearing a cloth over their face. — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) August 29, 2020

4.

I'm going to take the Trafalgar Square protest much more seriously, now that I know they are endorsed by David Icke, who believes he is the Son of God and that we are ruled by reptiles in human skins. pic.twitter.com/9D7BRFxRRC — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 29, 2020

5.

It isn't fair to refer to the Trafalgar Square protestors as the 'tin foil hat brigade'.

Even they aren't *that* stupid. pic.twitter.com/LqOcxyCWVw — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 29, 2020

6.

David Icke thinks the Moon is a hologram and that world leaders are a reptilian race from the Draco constellation. Follow his advice on Covid and you deserve what you get – but since you'll pass it on to everyone else you're not only fatally stupid but terminally selfish too. — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 29, 2020

7.

big cheers for David Icke at Trafalgar Square where he tells protestors to not wear masks, to not vaccinate their kids, and most importantly of all: there are alien lizard people everywhere🤦‍♂‍#covidiots — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 29, 2020

8.

If you threw a net over Trafalgar Square right now, scooped up the contents & dumped them into the Atlantic, the nation's average IQ would shoot up by ten points. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 29, 2020

9.

“This my sweet is a list of the lunatics that attended today’s little shindig in Trafalgar Square. Every one of them a complete bellend. Happy nonce list reading Ange!’ pic.twitter.com/TkjTzG8pBP — Mo' (@mocent0) August 29, 2020

10.

🎶This is the dawning of the Age of Thick Aryans🎶 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 29, 2020

11.

Latest photo of the mass protest in Trafalgar Square, as witnessed by one of the highly intelligent and utterly trustworthy people taking part. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/FPiJ8iFbjT — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 29, 2020

12.

Havin' fun, just gonna check Twitter and, oh – pic.twitter.com/cLxMxqnzB1 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 29, 2020

Journalist Liam Thorp had a question.

The one question none of these coronavirus denying loons have ever properly answered is the simplest one, why on earth would anyone make this shit up? — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 29, 2020

