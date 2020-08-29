People love this man’s response to a lad cycling round his drive every morning

Here’s a clip that is making people’s days better. It was shared on Twitter by @MikeSington and it went wildly viral because it’s so lovely.

Guy’s security camera catches kid tearing it up on his driveway almost every day, so he decides to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/ZDVb7zLgZo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020

And just three of the things people were saying about it.

This is the most wonderful thing. https://t.co/rR7kkCCXXS — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 29, 2020

In 2020 I was expecting him to put a bear trap in his driveway but this was a pleasant surprise. Nice to see 🤙🏻 — Robert Canfield (@RobbyCan81) August 28, 2020

More of this in the world, please https://t.co/rQZCx24r8b — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 29, 2020

The updates were pretty good too.

Public plea: I’m trying to find the guy that has the driveway, and the kid. I’ve got NASCAR drivers who want to send them stuff! If you know who they are, please DM me. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

UPDATE: All of you are amazing! Thanks to your input I’ve identified the guy in the video with the driveway. I’ve reached out to him directly, he wants to remain anonymous. One person found the driveway- it’s in Salt Lake City. Still looking for the kid, NASCAR has gifts for him! pic.twitter.com/2JwKflPK25 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

SECOND UPDATE: Neighbor just sent me this photo taken about an hour ago. Guy is still doing the chalk track, and the kid was there riding it! (Photo: @Wonkatonk1) pic.twitter.com/2OZDQwsDYE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

THIRD UPDATE: Video is by @CanyonChasers, with the goal of improving rider education. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

FOURTH UPDATE: Have finally identified the guy in the video and the kid on the bike, and connected them with the amazing @KurtBusch. Kurt’s going to be sending then some cool racing stuff! 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

FIFTH UPDATE: @NASCAR Driver @JHNemechek has some great racing stuff he wants to send the homeowner and the kid too! Connecting them now. 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/ahSGYWFz6Q — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

