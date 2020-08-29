Edgar Wright shared the tale of his first cinema date and it made people smile

It started when @PrimeVideo had a question for its followers on Twitter.

And lots of people replied, obviously, but only one of them need bother us here, from Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead (and lots of other stuff) director Edgar Wright.

Like a masterclass in (very) short story telling.

We’re with @emilyvgordon.

Image screengrab screengrab