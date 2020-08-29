Edgar Wright shared the tale of his first cinema date and it made people smile

It started when @PrimeVideo had a question for its followers on Twitter.

Without revealing your age, what was the first movie you saw in theaters on a date? 🍿❤️ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 26, 2020

And lots of people replied, obviously, but only one of them need bother us here, from Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead (and lots of other stuff) director Edgar Wright.

Like a masterclass in (very) short story telling.

Mannequin. My date and I went to a quiet matinee for the sole purpose of snogging furiously. Then the only other people in the cinema were 3 guys from my year. I was so mortified that I did not make a move on my date & she then dumped me (by letter) the next week. Fuck Mannequin. https://t.co/xErlUFZP3d — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 28, 2020

So much for “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”… — Andrew Dawson (@ADawsonBros) August 28, 2020

Also, fuck Starship. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 28, 2020

We’re with @emilyvgordon.

Edgar, I love this story so much. — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) August 28, 2020

