Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

It’s not just the weekend, it’s the bank holiday weekend – which may mean nothing if you’re trying to avoid too much* human contact.

*any

However, even if you’re stuck indoors, there’s still plenty to laugh at – like these very funny tweets from the past week.

Enjoy!

1.

Oh, so you’re a human? name three pictures with traffic lights in them — joi♡ (@gamejoiadvance) August 22, 2020

2.

This reads like it was written by a really judgemental vegetarian. pic.twitter.com/pYxeywgJq4 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 23, 2020

3.

Julie Andrews’ Daily Schedule: 1. Impersonate Homer Simpson

2. Read about bushcraft

3. Watch ludicrously silly play

4. Replace button on blouse

5. Start making coffee flavoured bread D’oh, Ray Mears, Farce, Sew, Latte Dough. — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) August 22, 2020

4.

I’d like to personally congratulate Beyoncé on making nine dollars. https://t.co/L1W5ncKfxC — Matt Wallace (@MattFnWallace) August 22, 2020

5.

I thought he was in The Corrs pic.twitter.com/iuNHJF5hDO — shane reaction ☘️ (@shane_reaction_) August 23, 2020

6.

Been bouncing round Sorrento in this top getting funny looks all day, just been told Cazoo means cock in Italian 😭 pic.twitter.com/TIFYImOFV8 — Joe Gilmore (@Gilology) August 23, 2020

7.

Idea: an app which informs you that you have in fact got five jars of cumin in the cupboard when you’re in the supermarket and you definitely don’t need to buy another one “just in case” — Isy Suttie (@Isysuttie) August 26, 2020

8.

Actually the correct plural is Spiders-Man pic.twitter.com/kVqVlkra4s — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) August 23, 2020

9.

10.

trying to buy dishwasher tablets and this is the only brand they had, what about ENGLISH diswhasher tablets SHAME ON YOU @tesco for this EU lefty nonsense always looking after the forrins first i will be shopping in aldi from now on pic.twitter.com/WGYzyZHmjQ — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) August 24, 2020

11.

12.