Jedward just trolled Boris Johnson and Donald Trump and it might be the best thing they’ve done

Tweet of the day goes to @Jedward who were feeling the love on Twitter for this two-word takedown of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

Bravo.

Turns out they’re rather good at this sort of thing (Twitter, that is).

Dear Dublin Anti Mask Protest! Get the fuck inside you selfish low lives sincerely the rest of the country — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 22, 2020

And it reminded us of this funny picture from a while back.

Jedward are currently in a High Court battle over merchandising rights – and their barrister looks 100% psyched to be representing them pic.twitter.com/5iX8na7zny — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) November 2, 2017

Source @PlanetJedward

