ITV wouldn’t let Liz Truss dodge this Tony Abbott question and it’s a toe-curling delight

You might have seen how former Australian PM Tony Abbott is being lined up by the government for a senior trade role.

Abbott is viewed as sexist, homophobic and a climate change denier. He once said that global warming was “probably doing good”, and compared environmental policies to “primitive people once killing goats to appease the volcano gods”.

So when trade secretary and minister for women and equalities Liz Truss was interviewed by ITV, it was only natural that they asked her about it.

And no matter how many times she tried to move on they just wouldn’t let it lie. And it’s brilliant.

Magnificent stuff by @harry_horton.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Here’s what another former PM of Australia makes of it all.

READ MORE

Liz Truss kicked up a stink over Stilton in the Japanese trade talks – our 8 favourite comments

AND STILL MORE

Favourite 27 things people said about this photo of Liz Truss ‘doing trade deals with Japan’

Source @harry_horton