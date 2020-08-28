‘Go back to work or risk losing your job’ – 7 favourite responses to the Daily Telegraph’s front page

To the Daily Telegraph, which helpfully put the government’s latest Covid-19 strategy in big letters on its front page.

Boris Johnson – and Richard Littlejohn, it turns out – are very keen that people get back to their workplace. No matter if they’re already working from home and all that, they just need to get their commute on. Pronto.

And here are our 7 favourite things people said in response.

With cases on the rise and heading towards winter I’d say it’s not the best time to switch from “stay home save lives” to “back to the disease pits or its poverty time, peasants” https://t.co/oekbNkH5Wk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 27, 2020

Well this can fuck right off. This attitude is completely inappropriate. People shouldn't be frightened to going back into work if they're not comfortable. https://t.co/dM57RIvPzv — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 27, 2020

They do realise people who work from home are still at work, right? https://t.co/kMK8ZphKBN — John Hyde (@JohnHyde1982) August 27, 2020

MASSIVE LEAD SPLASH: GET YOUR LAZY ARSES BACK TO WORK OR GET SACKED IT’S PERFECTLY SAFE YOU MALINGERING SHITS ᵗⁱⁿʸ ˡⁱᵗᵗˡᵉ ᵇᵒˣ ᵃᵗ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒᵗᵗᵒᵐ: ʰⁱᵍʰᵉˢᵗ ᵈᵃⁱˡʸ ʳᵃᵗᵉ ᵒᶠ ᶜᵃˢᵉˢ ˢⁱⁿᶜᵉ ʲᵘⁿᵉ ˢᵖᵃʳᵏˢ ᶠᵉᵃʳˢ ᵒᶠ ˢᵉᶜᵒⁿᵈ ʷᵃᵛᵉ pic.twitter.com/6yVnYn7j6n — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 27, 2020

Telegraph's front page message to Boris Johnson https://t.co/iHLJni1iZU — keith flett (@kmflett) August 27, 2020

Struggling to see how “working from home like we asked you to” will be a fair redundancy selection criterion. https://t.co/RXzoaz4S95 — Sean Jones QC (@seanjonesqc) August 27, 2020

Never thought I'd see the Tele splash an advert for joining a union. https://t.co/4YxitNkBeS — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) August 28, 2020

To conclude …

Turns out the Absentee Prime Minister believes in your presenteeism. https://t.co/a1pBAIjv9t — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) August 27, 2020

And this.

I mean, do they think we're all sitting around eating cake and watching telly? https://t.co/aUOweRZOSi — Kate Bevan is still at home (@katebevan) August 27, 2020

Oh, and this.

The return to workplaces issue, just like the schools, is a perfect example of how we currently have to turn *everything* into a fight. When there are valid & powerful arguments on both ‘sides’, clarity & leadership are crucial.

Sadly, our leaders prefer to foment the fighting. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 28, 2020

