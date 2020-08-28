Everyone’s loving Melania Trump’s face after she greeted Ivanka Trump
If you only watch one thing from the Republican Party’s national convention – seriously, stick with us – then make it this.
It’s the moment Donald and Melania Trump welcomed the so-called president’s daughter to the stage and, well, keep your eye on Melania.
Very possibly it was just an unfortunate expression or a trick of the light, right? Anyway, here are our favourite things people said about it.
1.
Meeee-YOW!!! 😼 https://t.co/fOSiMNlMAZ
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2020
2.
“yeah we should definitely hang. i’ll text you!!” pic.twitter.com/k872drtXED
— kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) August 28, 2020
3.
Call it a hunch, but I don't think Melania likes Ivanka very much. On that, we can agree. #BeBestpic.twitter.com/bqIN6ytR3m
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020
4.
The disdain she has for Ivanka is all of us. #BeBest
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 28, 2020
5.
is she rebooting pic.twitter.com/YlFhxM7tyb
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 28, 2020
6.
.
It’s like she saw 2020 walk by https://t.co/Iso6pWph8M
— Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) August 28, 2020
7.
About to engage the laser eye-beams. https://t.co/FQbcLupaDj
— Mark Frost (@mfrost11) August 28, 2020
8.
I see that Melania and Ivanka are getting along juuuuust fine. pic.twitter.com/ktnmRBBG7Q
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 28, 2020
9.
Ivanka was like: “You work on commission, right? Big mistake…huge…” pic.twitter.com/i7RY4uONug
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 28, 2020
10.
This was the only good part. Of all 4 nights actually. pic.twitter.com/W6QJwuPLES
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 28, 2020
11.
Makes you wonder what Ivanka whispered to Melania as she passed by. pic.twitter.com/v43wkZM0yH
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 28, 2020
And because you can’t watch it enough, here’s a slightly longer clip.
Did Melania just roll her eyes at Ivanka? @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/EBFRheqOtD
— Art Santiago 🇵🇷🇸🇻 (@SantiG08) August 28, 2020
