Everyone’s loving Melania Trump’s face after she greeted Ivanka Trump

If you only watch one thing from the Republican Party’s national convention – seriously, stick with us – then make it this.

It’s the moment Donald and Melania Trump welcomed the so-called president’s daughter to the stage and, well, keep your eye on Melania.

Very possibly it was just an unfortunate expression or a trick of the light, right? Anyway, here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

“yeah we should definitely hang. i’ll text you!!” pic.twitter.com/k872drtXED — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) August 28, 2020

3.

Call it a hunch, but I don't think Melania likes Ivanka very much. On that, we can agree. #BeBestpic.twitter.com/bqIN6ytR3m — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020

4.

The disdain she has for Ivanka is all of us. #BeBest — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 28, 2020

5.

is she rebooting pic.twitter.com/YlFhxM7tyb — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 28, 2020

6.

.

It’s like she saw 2020 walk by https://t.co/Iso6pWph8M — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) August 28, 2020

7.

About to engage the laser eye-beams. https://t.co/FQbcLupaDj — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) August 28, 2020

8.

I see that Melania and Ivanka are getting along juuuuust fine. pic.twitter.com/ktnmRBBG7Q — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 28, 2020

9.

Ivanka was like: “You work on commission, right? Big mistake…huge…” pic.twitter.com/i7RY4uONug — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 28, 2020

10.

This was the only good part. Of all 4 nights actually. pic.twitter.com/W6QJwuPLES — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 28, 2020

11.

Makes you wonder what Ivanka whispered to Melania as she passed by. pic.twitter.com/v43wkZM0yH — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 28, 2020

And because you can’t watch it enough, here’s a slightly longer clip.

Did Melania just roll her eyes at Ivanka? @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/EBFRheqOtD — Art Santiago 🇵🇷🇸🇻 (@SantiG08) August 28, 2020

